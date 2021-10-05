  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Nurmahammadov claims bronze at World Wrestling Championships

    05.10.2021 [11:03]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmahammadov has grabbed a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, after defeating Belarusian athlete.

    He secured the medal in the 92kg weight category.

