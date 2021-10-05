Baku, October 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmahammadov has grabbed a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, after defeating Belarusian athlete. He secured the medal in the 92kg weight category.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Nurmahammadov claims bronze at World Wrestling Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter