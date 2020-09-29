Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker highlights Armenia`s aggression in phone talk with OSCE PA President
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2020 [10:28]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has had a telephone conversation with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, during which she highlighted Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan.
They discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
