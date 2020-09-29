Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker highlights Armenia`s aggression in phone talk with OSCE PA President

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has had a telephone conversation with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, during which she highlighted Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan. They discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

