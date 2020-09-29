  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker highlights Armenia`s aggression in phone talk with OSCE PA President

    29.09.2020 [10:28]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has had a telephone conversation with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, during which she highlighted Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan.

    They discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker highlights Armenia`s aggression in phone talk with OSCE PA President
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [18:44]
    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office addresses to people of Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [18:23]
    Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs
    29.09.2020 [17:15]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries
    29.09.2020 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker highlights Armenia`s aggression in phone talk with OSCE PA President