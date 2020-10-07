Azerbaijan`s Parliament approves renaming of Madagiz village Sugovushan

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC The Parliament of Azerbaijan has voted to approve a draft law "On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan". The bill was approved at first reading.

