    Azerbaijan`s Parliament approves renaming of Madagiz village Sugovushan

    07.10.2020 [08:44]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    The Parliament of Azerbaijan has voted to approve a draft law "On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan".

    The bill was approved at first reading.

