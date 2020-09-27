Azerbaijan`s Parliament declares state of war in country
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2020 [18:06]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Parliament has declared a state of war in the country at its special plenary session.
