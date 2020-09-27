  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Parliament declares state of war in country

    27.09.2020 [18:06]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Parliament has declared a state of war in the country at its special plenary session.

