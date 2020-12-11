  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Parliament lifts state of war in country

    11.12.2020 [19:06]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC 

    The Azerbaijani Parliament has lifted the state of war in the country.

    The Parliament approved the decision of President Ilham Aliyev, lifting the state of war imposed since September 27 when the Azerbaijani Army started an operation to liberate its territories from the Armenian occupation.

