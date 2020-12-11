Azerbaijan`s Parliament lifts state of war in country
AzerTAg.az
11.12.2020 [19:06]
Baku, December 11, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani Parliament has lifted the state of war in the country.
The Parliament approved the decision of President Ilham Aliyev, lifting the state of war imposed since September 27 when the Azerbaijani Army started an operation to liberate its territories from the Armenian occupation.
