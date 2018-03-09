Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets Georgian Defence Minister
Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria.
Mr. Rasizade stressed the importance of high-level meetings for development of cooperation between the two countries. The Premier touched upon the large-scale projects implemented on bilateral beneficial bases. He noted oil-gas projects, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway served to the interests of the two countries` nations. The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of efficient use of current opportunities in the military, military-industrial, military educational fields.
Levan Izoria said his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Touching upon Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation, Levan Izoria described it as an important factor in strengthening regional stability. He stressed successful joint military exercises of the three countries.
