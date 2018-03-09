    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets Georgian Defence Minister

    09.03.2018 [17:03]

    Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria.

    Mr. Rasizade stressed the importance of high-level meetings for development of cooperation between the two countries. The Premier touched upon the large-scale projects implemented on bilateral beneficial bases. He noted oil-gas projects, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway served to the interests of the two countries` nations. The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of efficient use of current opportunities in the military, military-industrial, military educational fields.

    Levan Izoria said his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Touching upon Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation, Levan Izoria described it as an important factor in strengthening regional stability. He stressed successful joint military exercises of the three countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets Georgian Defence Minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.03.2018 [20:07]
    Central Election Commission hosts meeting with OSCE/ODIHR observation mission
    09.03.2018 [17:31]
    OSCE/ODIHR opens observation mission for presidential elections in Azerbaijan
    08.03.2018 [15:25]
    Jewish Journal: Azerbaijan’s unique appreciation and celebration of women’s empowerment
    08.03.2018 [12:34]
    Foreign Policy News: Women in Azerbaijan: Leading the way for the Muslim world and beyond
    Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets Georgian Defence Minister