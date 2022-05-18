Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets with Lithuanian president

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian relations in various areas.

The importance of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum held in Baku with the participation of the two countries’ presidents was underlined.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in political, trade, economic, investment, humanitarian, tourism and a number of other fields.