Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets with delegation led by President of Chamber of Deputies of Parliament of Czech Republic

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has met with a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence the country`s relations with the Czech Republic began to develop. He said the meetings and reciprocal visits at the level of the heads of state have significantly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries. Recalling the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in 2015, the Prime Minister noted that the two countries enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation covering political, economic, humanitarian, scientific, technical and other spheres.

Noting that the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts have been under the Armenian occupation for many years, Novruz Mammadov thanked the Czech Republic and its Parliament for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and for adopting a document on the Khojaly genocide.

Saying that he is accompanied by a large delegation, Radek Vondracek emphasized that the goal of the visit is to contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries. Describing Azerbaijan as a reliable partner of the Czech Republic, Radek Vondracek said his country supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The sides hailed good relations between the two countries` parliaments and exchanged views on the activities of the Azerbaijan-Czech intergovernmental commission, expansion of cooperation in energy, tourism, trade, education areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest.