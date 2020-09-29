Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General addresses his Russian counterpart

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“A number of Russian media and social networks reported that Ara Abrahamyan, head of the Union of Armenians of Russia, would voluntarily send about 20 thousand Armenian compatriots living in Russia to Nagorno-Karabakh with the help of the Armenian diaspora in Russia,” press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC,

“In addition, the chairman of the Center for the Study of the Middle East and Central Asia, Semyon Bagdasarov, shared his views in the “Vzglyad” newspaper about the shelling of the Ganja and Dashkasan districts inhabited by Azerbaijani citizens, as well as the Baku-Ceyhan gas pipeline of international strategic importance.

In this regard, Kamran Aliyev, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in his address to Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation and Alexander Bastrykin, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, stated that from September 27 the military-political leadership of Armenia continued its provocative actions, blatantly violating the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law. In contradiction with its obligations under the Geneva Conventions and UN Security Council resolutions, Armenian armed forces shelled densely populated areas of Azerbaijan from heavy artillery, resulting in civilian casualties.

The address also states that densely populated areas - district and village centers, civil infrastructure facilities - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens are chosen as targets.

Given the current situation and the above, the Prosecutor General in his address asked to take all necessary legal actions about persons and organizations pursuing an aggressive policy against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including those who openly call for the commission of crimes provided for in Articles 208.1 (establishment of an armed group not provided for by federal law, as well as the leadership or financing of such an organization), 205.2.2 (open calls for terrorist activities using the media, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism), 280.2 (open calls to extremist activities using the media), Article 282.2 (b) (incitement to hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity), Article 359.3 (mercenarism) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Kamran Aliyev also expressed hope that the issue would be taken under his personal control,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.