Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General meets with Saudi Ambassador

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the country Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair.

The Prosecutor General hailed the development of high-level bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, noting in this regard an unparalleled contribution made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Kamran Aliyev also commended Saudi Arabia for supporting Azerbaijan’s just position during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The Ambassador noted that the restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was of great importance to the whole Muslim world.

The sides discussed the upcoming visit of Saudi delegation led by Attorney General of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib to Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest.