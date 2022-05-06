Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General participates in European Conference of Prosecutors in Italy

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has attended the European Conference of Prosecutors in the Italian city of Palermo at the invitation of his counterpart Giovanni Salvi.

Addressing the event, Giovanni Salvi stressed the importance of international cooperation between the prosecutors in terms of developing prosecution systems, protecting human rights, as well as fighting against organized crime and criminal groups, cybercrime etc.

Speaking at the plenary session, Kamran Aliyev highlighted the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan to ensure human and civil rights and freedoms.

Kamran Aliyev emphasized the importance of intensifying joint activities between the prosecutors’ offices to ensure flexibility and efficiency in the investigation of new challenges of transnational organized crime, especially new types of crimes involving cryptocurrency and new technologies.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev also held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giovanni Salvi. Hailing the friendly relations between the two countries based on rich historical and cultural heritage, the sides noted that these ties contributed to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ prosecutor offices based on mutual respect and trust.