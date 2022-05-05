  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General to attend international conference in Italy

    05.05.2022 [16:16]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has arrived in the city of Palermo, Italy, on a working visit at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giovanni Salvi.

    During the visit, Kamran Aliyev will take part in the European Conference of Prosecutors, organized by the Consultative Council of European Prosecutors (CCPE), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of Italy, in cooperation with the Council of Europe.

    The Azerbaijani delegation will also hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with Prosecutors General of a number of foreign countries and representatives of influential international organizations on the sidelines of the conference.

