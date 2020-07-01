Azerbaijan`s Rajabov 9th in FIDE ratings

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for July 1, 2020, placing Azerbaijani GM Teymur Rajabov ninth with 2764 points. Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 11th. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2863) tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana (2835) and Chinese Ding Liren (2791).

