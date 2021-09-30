  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian at Champions Chess Tour Finals

    30.09.2021 [14:34]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Teymur Rajabov has defeated Armenian Levon Aronian 2,5 – 1,5 in the fifth round of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals.

    The 2021 Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals is a 10-player round-robin taking place from September 25 to October 4 on chess24, with World Champion Magnus Carlsen, World Cup winner Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Dutch no. 1 Anish Giri playing from a venue in Oslo.

    Each match features four rapid games with a time control of 15 minutes for all moves plus a 10-second increment added each move.

    The top scorer after 9 rounds wins $100,000 and is crowned the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour champion.

