    Azerbaijan`s Rajabov draws with Armenian Levon Aronian

    28.12.2020 [13:55]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has been held to a draw by Armenian Levon Aronian in Day 2 of the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour.

    Rajabov ranks fourth with 4.5 points.

