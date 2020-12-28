Azerbaijan`s Rajabov draws with Armenian Levon Aronian

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has been held to a draw by Armenian Levon Aronian in Day 2 of the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour. Rajabov ranks fourth with 4.5 points.

