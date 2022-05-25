  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 4th at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 second open tournament

    25.05.2022 [12:31]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has scored 3.5 points after five rounds ranking the 4th place at the Grandiscacchi Challenge 2022 of the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022, held in Montebelluna, Italy, May 21-27.

    The Swiss-system tournament features nine rounds.

    The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 features six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.

