Azerbaijan’s Soltanova into semifinal of World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female wrestler Birgul Soltanova (57kg) has progressed to the semifinal of the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She will face American Skylar Grace Hattendorf in the semifinal bout.

