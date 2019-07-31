    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan’s Soltanova into semifinal of World Cadet Wrestling Championships

    31.07.2019 [18:39]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female wrestler Birgul Soltanova (57kg) has progressed to the semifinal of the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    She will face American Skylar Grace Hattendorf in the semifinal bout.

