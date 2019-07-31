Azerbaijan’s Soltanova into semifinal of World Cadet Wrestling Championships
AzerTAg.az
31.07.2019 [18:39]
Baku, July 31, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female wrestler Birgul Soltanova (57kg) has progressed to the semifinal of the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.
She will face American Skylar Grace Hattendorf in the semifinal bout.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.07.2019 [23:03]
30.07.2019 [20:20]
30.07.2019 [10:28]
29.07.2019 [18:06]
MULTIMEDIA
31.07.2019 [20:40]
31.07.2019 [19:43]
31.07.2019 [16:22]
31.07.2019 [14:18]
31.07.2019 [20:14]
31.07.2019 [18:57]
31.07.2019 [17:53]
31.07.2019 [16:47]
31.07.2019 [12:33]
31.07.2019 [11:43]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
31.07.2019 [19:51]
31.07.2019 [17:51]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
31.07.2019 [14:12]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note