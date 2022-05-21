Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, ICCROM discuss exchange of experience in protection and restoration of cultural heritage

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Head of the Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Azad Jafarli has met with Director General of the International Center for the Study of Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Webber Ndoro.

The agenda of bilateral relations was talked over the meeting in the capital of culture of Azerbaijan- Shusha, on the sidelines of an international conference on "Advancing of Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment."

During the meeting, the sides discussed the areas of cooperation between the State Service and ICCROM, as well as exchange of experience in the field of protection and restoration of cultural heritage, joint organization of trainings and seminars in this regard.