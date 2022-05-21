  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, ICCROM discuss exchange of experience in protection and restoration of cultural heritage

    21.05.2022 [14:45]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Head of the Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Azad Jafarli has met with Director General of the International Center for the Study of Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Webber Ndoro.

    The agenda of bilateral relations was talked over the meeting in the capital of culture of Azerbaijan- Shusha, on the sidelines of an international conference on "Advancing of Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment."

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the areas of cooperation between the State Service and ICCROM, as well as exchange of experience in the field of protection and restoration of cultural heritage, joint organization of trainings and seminars in this regard.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, ICCROM discuss exchange of experience in protection and restoration of cultural heritage
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2022 [12:44]
    Fallingwater - most famous US architect of 20th century, weekend residence of elegant simplicity
    20.05.2022 [17:37]
    Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati shares photos from Shusha
    20.05.2022 [16:14]
     Angel Falls – world`s highest uninterrupted waterfall
    20.05.2022 [11:35]
    Shusha is best nomination for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, Former Chairman of Maltese National Commission for UNESCO
    Azerbaijan’s State Service for Protection of Cultural Heritage, ICCROM discuss exchange of experience in protection and restoration of cultural heritage