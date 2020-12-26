Azerbaijan`s Teymur Rajabov to take on Magnus Carlsen in first round of Airthings Masters
AzerTAg.az
26.12.2020 [16:47]
Baku, December 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will today face world champion Magnus Carlsen in the first round of the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour.
Rajabov will also clash with Russian Daniil Dubov, Spanish David Antón Guijarro and Dutch Anish Giri.
The tournament has a $200,000 prize fund, with the winner picking up $60,000 and a guaranteed place in the grand final next September.
