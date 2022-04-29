  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ranks 2nd at 55th Capablanka Memorial

    29.04.2022 [19:35]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli has finished second at the 55th Capablanca Memorial - Elite tournament, after beating Indian Surya Sekhar Ganguly in the last round of the tournament.

    He scored 4 points after 9 rounds.

    American Hans Moke Niemann claimed the title of the tournament.

    The tournament brought together more than 275 chess players, including 10 GMs, from 18 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ranks 2nd at 55th Capablanka Memorial
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [18:18]
    Teymur Rajabov to compete at 2022 FIDE Candidates Tournament
    29.04.2022 [17:48]
    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022
    29.04.2022 [17:10]
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to embark on international training camp in Uzbekistan
    29.04.2022 [16:34]
    Football's famed agent Raiola denies death claims
    Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ranks 2nd at 55th Capablanka Memorial