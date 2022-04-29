Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ranks 2nd at 55th Capablanka Memorial
AzerTAg.az
29.04.2022 [19:35]
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli has finished second at the 55th Capablanca Memorial - Elite tournament, after beating Indian Surya Sekhar Ganguly in the last round of the tournament.
He scored 4 points after 9 rounds.
American Hans Moke Niemann claimed the title of the tournament.
The tournament brought together more than 275 chess players, including 10 GMs, from 18 countries.
