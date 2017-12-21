Azerbaijan’s ambassador presented his credentials to Pope Francis

Vatican, December 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France and the Vatican Rahman Mustafayev has presented his credentials to Pope Francis in Vatican.

Pope of Rome congratulated Rahman Mustafayev on his appointment as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Holly See. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan the head of the Roman Church asked to convey his greetings and deep esteem to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

Noting that recently he has received the credentials of eight ambassadors representing different nations and religions, the Pope of Rome said that it points out the positive and constructive role, the necessity and importance of dialogue, conciliation and cooperation in the modern complicated world.

Ambassador Mustafayev brought to the Pope’s attention that dialogue, ethnic and religious diversity are the cornerstones of Azerbaijan’s state policy, adding that Azerbaijan has become a world platform for dialogue between cultures and religions.

Then, the Ambassador met with the Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Shahla Aghalarova,

Special correspondent