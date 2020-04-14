  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing

    14.04.2020 [13:21]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, missile and artillery units conduct live-fire training exercises at combined-arms training ranges, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

    “The aim of the training is to improve the skills in the management of artillery units and increase the level of combat coordination of these units, to plan the actions during combat operations, and to organize interoperability with other types of troops.

    Various rocket-artillery units carry out combat firing,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.04.2020 [11:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    13.04.2020 [17:48]
    Azerbaijan air defense units conduct training
    13.04.2020 [12:38]
    Naval Forces conduct preparatory training at Diver Training Facility
    13.04.2020 [10:45]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing