Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, missile and artillery units conduct live-fire training exercises at combined-arms training ranges, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“The aim of the training is to improve the skills in the management of artillery units and increase the level of combat coordination of these units, to plan the actions during combat operations, and to organize interoperability with other types of troops.

Various rocket-artillery units carry out combat firing,” the ministry added.