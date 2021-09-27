Azerbaijan`s artistic gymnast takes gold in Hungary
27.09.2021 [15:14]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the 8th Hungarian Grand Prix held in the city of Szombathely.
He secured the medal in the rings event.
