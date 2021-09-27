Baku, September 27, AZERTAC Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the 8th Hungarian Grand Prix held in the city of Szombathely. He secured the medal in the rings event.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s artistic gymnast takes gold in Hungary

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter