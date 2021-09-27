  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s artistic gymnast takes gold in Hungary

    27.09.2021 [15:14]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the 8th Hungarian Grand Prix held in the city of Szombathely.

    He secured the medal in the rings event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s artistic gymnast takes gold in Hungary
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

