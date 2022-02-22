Azerbaijan`s cargo transportation via TRACECA hits 39.6 million tons

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 39.6 million tons, while the cargo turnover was 9.5 billion ton-kilometers last year.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 21.6 million tons or 54.5% of the cargo was transported by road, 13.4 mln tons or 34% by rail and 4.5 mln tons or 11.5% by sea.