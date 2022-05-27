Azerbaijan`s chess player ranks 3rd in Italy
27.05.2022 [17:03]
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Eltaj Safarli has finished 3rd at the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 held in Montebelluna.
He scored 5,5 points after 9 rounds.
Ukrainian Vitaliy Bernadskiy claimed the title of the tournament.
The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 features six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.
