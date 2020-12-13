  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 175,870, as death toll reaches 1922

    13.12.2020 [17:19]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4451, reaching 175,874, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “As many as 4283 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 111,918. 39 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1922," the Task Force said.

    “Azerbaijan conducted 15,059 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 1, 953,303,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 175,870, as death toll reaches 1922
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.12.2020 [19:45]
    Azerbaijan`s daily virus death toll hits record high
    09.12.2020 [19:35]
    WHO mission to conflict-affected regions in Azerbaijan assesses health needs
    08.12.2020 [19:04]
    Azerbaijan reports over 4,300 new coronavirus infections
    07.12.2020 [19:25]
    Azerbaijan nears 150,000 coronavirus cases
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 175,870, as death toll reaches 1922