Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 175,870, as death toll reaches 1922

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4451, reaching 175,874, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“As many as 4283 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 111,918. 39 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1922," the Task Force said.

“Azerbaijan conducted 15,059 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 1, 953,303,” the Task Force added.