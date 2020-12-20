  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 200,000

    20.12.2020 [23:42]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,961, reaching 202,088, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "As many as 4,317 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139,779.

    35 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,210," the Task Force said.

    "Azerbaijan conducted 14,515 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 2,063,754," the Task Force added.

