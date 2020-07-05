  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 20,300, as death toll reaches 250

    05.07.2020 [20:13]

    Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 523, reaching 20,324, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "As many as 451 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,742. Nine coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 250," the Task Force said.

    "Azerbaijan conducted 6,722 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 516,533," the Task Force added.

