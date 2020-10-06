  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 40,900, as death toll reaches 600

    06.10.2020 [20:24]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 143, reaching 40,931, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “As many as 126 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 38,713. Two coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 600," the Task Force said.

    “Azerbaijan conducted 5,203 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 1,145,397," the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 40,900, as death toll reaches 600
