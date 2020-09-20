  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

    20.09.2020 [15:57]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 154 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 36,755, while another 146 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 39,188.

    The country's death toll from the disease rose to 575, with one new fatality reported over the last 24 hours.

    As many as 6,886 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 1,054,792, the Task Force said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2020 [16:47]
    TURKPA discusses health issues amid COVID-19 pandemic
    18.09.2020 [14:19]
    "Let's talk about Karabakh" program goes on air
    17.09.2020 [10:52]
    Turkmenistan hosts international media forum
    16.09.2020 [14:40]
    NEQSOL Holding supports visit of foreign medical personnel to Azerbaijan amidst pandemic
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections