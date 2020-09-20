Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 154 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 36,755, while another 146 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 39,188.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 575, with one new fatality reported over the last 24 hours.

As many as 6,886 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 1,054,792, the Task Force said.