    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

    28.09.2020 [17:59]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 70 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 37,725, while another 38 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 40,061.

    The country's death toll from the disease rose to 588, with two new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

    As many as 2,382 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 1,104,783, the Task Force said.

