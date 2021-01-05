Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, January 5, AZERTAC

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 2,479 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 199,213, while another 802 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 221,401.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 2,792, with 31 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,222,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Task Force added.