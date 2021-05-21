Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2021 [20:09]
Baku, May 21, AZERTAC
406 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 769 patients have been recovered, the Task under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 11 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,883, with 319,271 recoveries and 4,839 deaths, while treatment of 7,773 others is underway.
A total of 3,435,192 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.
