Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

1,099 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 2,404 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 18 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 479,814 with 449,047 recoveries and 6,433 deaths, while treatment of 24,334 others is underway.

“A total of 4,814,503 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.