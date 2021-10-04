Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan logged 391 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 486,378, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

11 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,584, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 465,446 as of Monday, with 835 patients newly recovering from the disease.