Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

582 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,370 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 15 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 609,397 with 585,284 recoveries and 8,182 deaths, while treatment of 15,931 others is underway.

“A total of 5,739,928 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.