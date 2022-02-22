Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

2,372 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 4,616 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 19 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 777,804, with 742,326 recoveries and 9,280 deaths, while treatment of 26,198 others is underway.

A total of 6,501,358 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.