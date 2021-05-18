Azerbaijan’s daily recoveries more than infections
18.05.2021 [18:57]
Baku, May 18, AZERTAC
432 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,024 have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
According to the Task Force, 10 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 330,701 with 316,439 recoveries and 4,802 deaths, while treatment of 9,460 others is underway.
A total of 3,404,046 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.
