    Azerbaijan`s defense minister attends opening of new military units stationed in liberated territories

    15.05.2021 [14:00]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, construction work in the military units stationed in the liberated territories continues, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of several new military units stationed in different regions.

    The minister checked the level of combat training of the military personnel, as well as set the relevant tasks for the command staff in regard to increasing the combat capability.

    It was reported to Minister Hasanov that these complexes consisting of various facilities also provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory that meet all the necessary needs of servicemen. There is a gun locker, dormitory, canteen, kitchen, medical point, food and clothing warehouses, and bath and laundry facilities in these military units. Electric generators have been installed to provide the area with an uninterrupted power supply.

    Highly appreciating the combat and moral-psychological training of the military personnel, the minister of defense awarded a group of distinguished servicemen with valuable gifts. Then Zakir Hasanov had dinner with the military personnel.

    At the end, Colonel General Hasanov gave relevant instructions in regard to the further improvement of the social and living conditions of personnel of the military units stationed in the liberated territories.

    It should be noted that 20 modular and container-type military units have been commissioned in the liberated territories until today.

