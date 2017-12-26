    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone

    26.12.2017 [22:04]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units stationed in the frontline zone.

    After hearing the reports, the minister of defense observed the positions of the enemy and got acquainted with the situation on the front line.

    Then, having opened a new strongpoint in one military unit and military vehicle park in another, the minister checked the level of combat readiness of military equipment.

    During the meeting with the servicemen, Colonel General Hasanov inquired about their social and living conditions, as well as conveyed the holidays’ congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the military personnel and on behalf of the head of state rewarded the distinguished servicemen.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2017 [12:13]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 132 times
    25.12.2017 [16:09]
    Azerbaijani armed forces shoot down Armenian drone
    25.12.2017 [11:26]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 156 times
    24.12.2017 [15:11]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 139 times
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone Azerbaijan`s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone