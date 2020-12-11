  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart and Chief of General Staff

    11.12.2020 [19:22]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler over the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of the fraternal Republic of Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the city of Ras al-Ayn, Syria.

    The letter says: “I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of the fraternal Republic of Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the city of Ras al-Ayn, Syria.

    I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too.

    May Allah rest the souls of the Shehids in peace.”

