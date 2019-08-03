    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s defense minister leaves for Moscow to attend opening ceremony of International Army Games-2019

    03.08.2019 [11:15]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    At the invitation of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Moscow to attend an opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2019.

    Minister Hasanov will also watch the first run of the Azerbaijani tank crew in the first stage of the “Tank Biathlon” contest.

