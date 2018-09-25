Azerbaijan`s defense minister meets with Bulgarian counterpart

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov, who is in Baku to take part in the third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018".

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of reciprocal visits in order to exchange experience, as well as military-political situation in the regions, where the two countries are situated.