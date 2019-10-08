Azerbaijan`s defense minister meets with Russian chief military prosecutor

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation - Chief Military Prosecutor, 1st Class State Counsellor of Justice Valery Petrov.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the huge role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that the bilateral cooperation is based on friendly relations, mutual trust, adding that these ties are important in terms of expanding cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.

Touching upon the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. The minister emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The minister of defense noted that the large-scale reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief helped to reduce the number of crimes, also emphasized the importance of steps undertaken jointly with the bodies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation - Chief Military Prosecutor Valery Petrov also said that the bilateral relations have historical roots and the two countries are strategic partners. He stressed the significance of organization and implementation of bilateral meetings between military representatives in terms of expanding the bilateral relations.

The parties underlined that the efforts of the military lawyers of both countries are aimed at strengthening the fight against crime, ensuring law and order in the troops, strengthening the country's defense capabilities, excluding any forms of corruption, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of servicemen and their families.

The parties also expressed hope that this visit will be fruitful and useful, and further contacts will be constant and close.