Azerbaijan`s defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

On May 27, a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Hulusi Akar arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense, the defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems were performed.

After the welcoming ceremony, Minister Hasanov and other senior officials of the Ministry met with the Turkish delegation.

Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces, Army General Musa Avsever, Commander of the Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz, Commander of the Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Ozbal, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other officials participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, the defense minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is developing, and emphasized the importance of further increasing efforts in this area.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal country, Hulusi Akar congratulated the Azerbaijani people on 28 May - Independence Day and thanked for the hospitality. He stressed the significance of holding the Teknofest Azerbaijan in Baku, as well as joint exercises.

It was noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal ties.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.