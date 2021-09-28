Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with new Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces
28.09.2021 [18:42]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
The meeting discussed the latest situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.
It should be noted that Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov also attended the meeting.
