    Azerbaijan`s defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart

    20.12.2020 [11:42]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to his Russian counterpart, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

    The letter says: "I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of an officer of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the demining of a road section in the vicinity of the city of Shusha.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased officer.

    We share your grief over the tragedy."

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart
