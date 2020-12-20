Azerbaijan`s defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to his Russian counterpart, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

The letter says: "I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of an officer of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the demining of a road section in the vicinity of the city of Shusha.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased officer.

We share your grief over the tragedy."