Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware
10.10.2017 [20:40]
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has today visited a Research and Production enterprise of the Belarusian defense industry.
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was presented the air defense assets, as well as other military hardware of various purposes used in troop’s management, which are developed and manufactured in this enterprise.
