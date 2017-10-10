    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware

    10.10.2017 [20:40]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has today visited a Research and Production enterprise of the Belarusian defense industry.

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was presented the air defense assets, as well as other military hardware of various purposes used in troop’s management, which are developed and manufactured in this enterprise.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    09.10.2017 [17:19]
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Victory Monument in Minsk
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects for developing relations
    26.09.2017 [21:07]
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects for developing relations
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister attends opening of new military unit on frontline zone
    19.09.2017 [17:51]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister attends opening of new military unit on frontline zone
    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited Yad Vashem memorial complex
    12.09.2017 [11:34]
    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited Yad Vashem memorial complex
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [23:30]
    Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation
    10.10.2017 [20:46]
    Azerbaijani defense minister visits Belarusian Military Academy
    10.10.2017 [10:53]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 121 times
    10.10.2017 [10:41]
    Azerbaijani, Belarus defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2018
    Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware Azerbaijan’s defense minister views Belarus-made military hardware