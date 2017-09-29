Azerbaijan`s delegation to join 68th session of UNHCR's Executive Committee

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov will participate in the 68th session of UNHCR's Executive Committee in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Executive Committee meets in Geneva annually to review and approve the agency's programmes and budget, advise on international protection and discuss a range of other issues with UNHCR and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners.

The world continues to face the challenges of an unprecedented number of simultaneous large scale complex displacement crises with more than 65 million persons displaced worldwide, including around 22 million refugees, fleeing war, violence, human rights violations, including sexual and gender based violence, in search of safety and protection. In view of the scale and complexity of current displacements one of the main problems is the protracted nature of displacement - on average a person is displaced for over 10 years.