Baku, September 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 10th meeting of the OPEC + Joint Ministerial Monitoring Commitee ( JMMC) in Algeria. The event will focus oil market development trends. The meeting will feature a presentation of the Joint Technical Commission on Oil Production in August 2018 and hear OPEC`s report.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s energy minister to attend 10th meeting of OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter