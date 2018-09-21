Azerbaijan`s energy minister to attend 10th meeting of OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee
AzerTAg.az
21.09.2018 [11:37]
Baku, September 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 10th meeting of the OPEC + Joint Ministerial Monitoring Commitee ( JMMC) in Algeria.
The event will focus oil market development trends. The meeting will feature a presentation of the Joint Technical Commission on Oil Production in August 2018 and hear OPEC`s report.
